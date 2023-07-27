The Top 5 Emerging Trends in Education

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

While we all have heard about the emergence of virtual education or remote learning practices, not many people know about the emerging trends that instantly take learning to another level and make it more accessible. Although a certain degree of technical proficiency is required, modern education is not all about innovative technologies, as nothing can replace classic teaching methods and a deep sense of empathy. Since we all learn differently, human input in education becomes even more valuable. It also shows in the solutions and offerings constantly discussed by parents, educators, and healthcare specialists.

Top 5 Emerging Trends in Education

Hybrid Learning Approach.

Unlike a totally remote method, hybrid learning aims for a combination of virtual classrooms and physical lectures that help with exams and practical assignments. It proves to be efficient for learners of all ages and helps to bring in the element of empathy and teacher’s control to help everyone feel safe. Still, sometimes sharing your do my essay paper request can be inevitable as the tight deadlines and hectic schedules can easily make you feel chaotic! Still, when you avoid procrastination and learn all the cons and pros of this method, things will get easier!

Use of Virtual and Augmented Reality.

This educational trend is constantly used in subjects like History, Geography, Biology, and Engineering. The main purpose is to extend the reality and perception of a person with the help of multimedia techniques and the creation of real-life modeling experiences. For example, learning Biology with the help of dinosaur recreation and watching history through the recreated events in VR glasses is a totally different experience. Compared to textbooks alone, it helps to create a more vivid picture of concepts that must be mastered!

Subject-Specific Education.

Many schools and colleges tend to narrow things down by focusing on particular subjects and career objectives alone. While it may eliminate certain interdisciplinary subjects, it seems to become a popular trend that cuts down the final cost of the curriculum and helps students choose what they want to learn. It also helps those students who already have prior experience and do not need to pass through introductory or basic training courses.

Studies in the Field.

Just like Waldorf’s philosophy in education, many schools that are not related to Rudolf Steiner’s studies seem to approach the necessity of establishing a bond with nature. It results in spending more time in the field with the tasks like geocaching and taking notes while studying in the field. It helps to diminish the negative effect of technology and motivates students to explore and spend more time outside. When dealing with younger students, it’s an essential practice!

Progressive Grading Methods.

Another emerging trend is the use of progressive grading that provides an individual approach to every learner. It is used both in school subjects and demanding university disciplines like Law and Healthcare, as you can see here. It helps to eliminate the fear of exams that is always sensed by students and creates a safe learning environment without stress, anxiety, and peer pressure.

To ChatGPT or to Not ChatGPT?

There is no definite answer to this question as long as modern education is concerned. Still, we cannot deny that artificial intelligence has quickly transformed the way students learn and tend to process their assignments. The problem is that some of them believe that machines can master information instead of them and provide them with more free time and an opportunity to avoid all the boring tasks. In truth, ChatGPT serves as a useful solution only when it is used for checking the facts and tasks like the creation of summaries or quick outlines. It can also be useful for ESL learners in terms of grammar correction and editing, yet it will never be able to replace students’ necessity of analysis and making all the right choices.

BIO

Allen Baez is an avid researcher with a passion for technology and alternative learning methods. As a trained psychologist and analyst, he provides academic assistance for students and parents. Follow Allen to discover what the future of education holds and keep things inspiring.