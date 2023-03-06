JD Clayton live in Fort Collins at the Aggie

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

JD Clayton just released his debut full-length album Long Way From Home, and will be performing at Aggie Theatre on March 15, tickets are on sale now.

Long Way From Home has simplicity and sincerity running throughout. Clayton’s earnest lyrics and lived-in vocals are delivered with a balance of warmth and resolve, and his timeless sound has an immediate appeal. Within each song, Clayton shares intimate details inspired by his upbringing, about the region where he was raised, and looking back on recent life experiences. From the joy of becoming a new father to the impact the pandemic had on his life and career, Clayton exudes gratitude for what he has and a newfound appreciation for what he almost lost. The young songwriter’s perspective shifted over the last few years, and with that came a clarity that directed him to the artistic path he needed to be on. Long Way From Home is the result of his journey. Read his BIO for more details.

The heartfelt title track features Clayton lovingly speaking to his mother about the need to chase his dream, regardless of the obstacles. The working-class perspective in “Different Kind of Simple Life” vividly places the listener inside the story. “Cotton Candy Clouds” exudes classic British influence with a rustic feel, while “Goldmine” swings with classic country tones and a honky-tonk vibe. Long Way From Home includes the four tracks featured on Side A – the relaxed album opener “Hello, Good Mornin’,” the defiant “American Millionaire,” the roadhouse shuffle “Beauty Queen,” and the fiery rocker “Heartaches After Heartbreak.”

Long Way From Home was produced by Thomas Dulin (Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors) and JD Clayton and mixed by Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves). In 2018, JD Clayton released his debut EP, Smoke Out The Fire, featuring the track “Brown Haired Blue Eyed Baby,” which has organically received over 2.2 million streams on Spotify.

Be sure to follow JD at jdclaytonofficial.com for more information.