Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder

A suspect has been arrested for shooting and seriously injuring a person in East Fort Collins.

On February 21, around 5:15 am, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man had been shot in his vehicle. The adult male victim was driving in the area of East Mulberry Street and Airpark Drive when he said a white pickup truck pulled up next to him and fired shots. The victim went to a nearby store, where the staff called for help.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and is recovering.

Deputies immediately searched the area, a BOLO (be on the lookout) notification was sent to all area law enforcement agencies, and investigators followed up on leads. Through the investigation, they identified Jorge Arreola (DOB 05/14/89), of Fort Collins, as the suspect.

A warrant was issued, and Arreola was arrested on February 23. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on an existing misdemeanor warrant and for Attempted Second Degree Murder (F3).

“Based on the initial information, investigators had a challenging puzzle to solve. They worked quickly and diligently to gather critical evidence, which ultimately led them to the suspect,” said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the Investigation division. “I’m grateful for their tireless efforts over the course of several days and their consistent focus on helping victims.”

The victim and suspect did not know each other, and investigators are working to determine what circumstances led to the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident, who has not already spoken to law enforcement, may contact Investigator Jesse Ihnen at 970-498-5165. People who want to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.