Jim Gaffigan to Perform at the Budweiser Events Center

Jim Gaffigan and his “Fun Tour” will perform at the Budweiser Events Center on September 16. This will mark the first Loveland appearance, for the Grammy Nominated comedian, since 2018. Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 18 at 12 pm at BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM and the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office, at the Budweiser Events Center.

Jim Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling father of five. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor which largely revolves around fatherhood and his observations on life.

In addition to his own television show, popular stand-up comedy, and best-selling books, Jim has guest-starred in many television comedies and dramas, ranging from “Portlandia” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” to HBO’s cult hits “Flight of the Concords” and “Bored to Death” to dramatic roles in all three versions of “Law & Order.” On the silver screen, his credits include Three Kings, Hot Pursuit, Super Troopers, and 17 Again amongst many others. Gaffigan costarred with Peter Sarsgaard and Winona Ryder in Magnolia Picture’s 2015 drama, Experimenter.

Gaffigan, who is one of the world’s highest-grossing stand-up comedians, is currently on his “Fun Tour”, with multiple national and international dates scheduled.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM .