Mountain Cowboy Brewing Opens Taproom at Centerra

Colorado Craft Brewery and Coffee Roaster Expands in Colorado

McWhinney and Mountain Cowboy Brewing Co have announced the opening of Mountain Cowboy’s Loveland location, situated within Centerra’s new Kinston Hub—a central gathering place for all things fellowship and neighborly communion in the up-and-coming Kinston residential lifestyle community. Mountain Cowboy is opening its taproom this Saturday to the Loveland community and guests from surrounding areas.

The original Mountain Cowboy, which opened in Frederick in 2017, is known for drawing the community together, whether its guests gather for conversation over freshly roasted coffee Friday mornings or music enthusiasts congregating over cold beers during open mic night. Entrepreneurial owners and Loveland residents Michelle and Ron Yovich are passionate not only about community engagement but also about farming and sourcing local products. For both locations, they roast their own coffee beans and grow their own hops for brewing. In honor of their newest taproom, they created Kinston Kolsch, a beer that will be served exclusively at the Kinston Hub.

“We are honored to be partnering with McWhinney at the Kinston Hub and thrilled to be opening a second location in northern Colorado, especially since we are Loveland residents,” said Ron Yovich. “We are excited for the community to develop around us; we’ve been fortunate to influence the design of this new space to create a warm, inviting place for everyone to gather. We hope local residents and guests will come to enjoy and fall in love with our crafted beer, freshly roasted coffee, handmade baked goods, and delicious snacks, and come to think of us as one of their top community go-to spots where everyone is welcome.”

Kinston is McWhinney’s newest residential village located on 625 acres on the east side of I-25 within Centerra’s award-winning master-planned community in Loveland. At full buildout, Kinston plans to deliver an estimated 2,800 homes oriented around parks and trails to help support the growing demand for northern Colorado residents. Kinston’s first phase of amenities includes outdoor lounge areas, a splash pad, fire pits, demonstration gardens, and interactive art. Single-family model homes are slated to open in summer of 2022 starting in the $500,000s. Kinston Commons, which will be the central amenity campus in phase two, is planned to include a fitness/yoga studio, a swimming pool, and an outdoor amphitheater.

“We are proud to offer northern Colorado homebuyers and guests a new place to gather that connects to nearby community amenities, offers a spectacular mountain backdrop, and provides opportunities to unwind, whether it’s a before-work coffee, an after-work drink, or a weekend hangout spot to catch up with friends, family, and neighbors,” said Abby Kirkbride, McWhinney vice president of community development. “We are thrilled to partner with Ron and Michelle Yovich of Mountain Cowboy to share a new Centerra hangout and welcome our newest residents to Centerra.”

Mountain Cowboy hours of operation are slated to be Tuesday – Thursday, 7 am to 9 pm; Friday – Saturday, 7 am to 10 pm; Sunday, 8 am to 8 pm; and closed on Monday. For more information, please visit centerra.com/kinston/mountaincowboy or mountaincowboybrewing.com.