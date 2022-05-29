Lacy J. Dalton To Perform in Greeley and Denver on June 8 and June 9

Hits Include “16th Avenue,” “Crazy Blue Eyes,” “Black Coffee,” “Everybody Makes Mistakes,” “Takin’ It Easy,” and More

Lacy J. Dalton Celebrates 40th Anniversary of ‘Everybody Makes Mistakes’

Country hit-maker Lacy J. Dalton will be making two appearances in Colorado – first at The Moxi Theatre in Greeley on Wednesday, June 8th, and one at The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues in Denver on Thursday, June 9 at 8 pm. You are going to want to join her for these special live performances! Her new favorites and classic hits, including “16th Avenue,” “Crazy Blue Eyes,” “Black Coffee,” Everybody Makes Mistakes,” Takin’ It Easy,” and more, are sure to make for memorable nights of music and entertainment. Dalton’s legendary career and many years of experience will be on display at these premier venues for nights that fans will not want to miss.

“I’m very excited to perform at The Moxi Theatre in Greeley and The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues in the heart of downtown Denver,” shares Dalton. “I always look forward to live Colorado shows. Can’t wait to see you there!

Dalton is continuing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of her albums and most well-known songs to date, “Takin’ It Easy,” which was released in July 1981. The hit title track is the highest-charting single of Dalton’s career, having reached number 2 on Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart and received a Million Airplay Award from BMI. The easygoing tune was co-written by Dalton and Mark Sherill before being produced by Billy Sherill. Also included on this album, “Everybody Makes Mistakes” continues to be one of Dalton’s most requested singles, resonating a lesson we can all learn from. The crowd in Colorado will certainly have a good time helping Dalton celebrate this milestone at The Moxi Theatre and The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues!

Dalton has received several notable awards over the years including a certified Platinum record for her work as the only female duet on Willie Nelson’s album, ‘Half Nelson.’ She was also awarded Strictly Country Magazine’s President’s Choice award for best well-written music for ‘Boundless Skies’, and the Pete Huttlinger Award for Music Excellence for the CD ‘Last Wild Place Anthology.’

First hitting the Country Top-20 in 1979 with “Crazy Blue Eyes,” Dalton was one of the most successful female vocalists of the format during the 80s with the CMA-nominated anthem “16th Avenue,” as well as other million-airplay hits like “Takin’ It Easy,” “Everybody Makes Mistakes,” “Hillbilly Girl With The Blues,” and “Black Coffee.” During her career, she has collaborated with such Country Music Hall of Fame members as Bobby Bare, Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, and George Jones. She toured with outlaws like Hank Williams Jr. at a time when it was very unusual for a woman to do so. She also toured for long periods of time with Willie Nelson and is the only female on his ‘Half Nelson’ album, which also includes duets with Ray Charles, Merle Haggard, Carlos Santana, Neil Young.

Her most recent recorded work is the four-song EP ‘Scarecrow’ which is now available on all streaming music sites. Dalton is a 2017 inductee of the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame.

For more information, visit lacyjdalton.org and follow Lacy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.