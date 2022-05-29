Local Fort Collins High School Senior Awarded $1,000 Scholarship from the Youth Clinic

Recipient Tyler Cox to pursue Music Education and Acting at the University of Kansas

The Youth Clinic has named Tyler Cox as the 2022 recipient of its Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship. The Windsor High School senior’s primary provider is Dr. John Guenther, MD, who has been a pediatrician at The Youth Clinic since 1989.

The Youth Clinic Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship application requires students to turn in an essay describing a time they had to overcome a challenge. Essays are scored based on theme and content, organization and development, grammar, mechanics, and style.

In the winning essay, Cox shared his personal experience with the COVID-19 pandemic and his battles with depression. When the pandemic started, Cox recounts filling every spare moment with virtual activities – from online dance classes to online vocal lessons. He noted the immense pressure that he put on himself to pull everything together caused a lot of strain on his mental health. But he bravely reached out for help when it became too overwhelming.

“When it finally came out, it spilled out. I finally told them I needed medication and therapy. Once I got past the initial terrifying steps of opening up to a new person, it felt like the moment in the Wizard of Oz where Dorothy steps into color.”

By reaching out to his support system and making small improvements to his everyday life, he accomplished high grades and put his best art on the stage by focusing on “the present moment and being healthy.”

With the help of The Youth Clinic’s $1,000 scholarship, Cox plans to attend the University of Kansas beginning in the Fall of 2022 to pursue Music Education and Acting. Tyler reminds us that life may not always be easy, but it will be “beautiful, colorful, and demanding.”

For additional information about the Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship program visit youthclinic.com/scholarship.

