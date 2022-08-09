Learn about Beethoven’s 7th in Movies and TV with Fort Collins Symphony

How many movies and TV shows feature Beethoven’s 7th Symphony?

Westworld (2018)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Mr. Robot (2015)

The King’s Speech (2010)

Knowing (2009)

Love Exposure (2008)

The Man from Earth (2007)

The Fall (2006)

Irreversible (2002)

Photographing Fairies (1997)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995)

Immortal Beloved (1994)

Parade of the Planets (1984)

Zardoz (1974)

Lola (1961)

The Black Cat (1934)

A lot of movies and TV shows!

And these are only the ones that use the 2nd movement of the symphony, the Allegretto.

Other parts of the symphony have been used in Carl Sagan’s “Cosmos,” Wes Anderson’s “The Darjeeling Limited,” “Seinfeld,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and “The Charlie Brown Easter Special.”

Be sure to explore the full breakdown and highlights of Beethoven’s 7th symphony in Movies and TV.

