Larimer County Assessor: Sign Up For LETA

Property owners visiting the Larimer County Assessor’s Office online will see a link to sign up for flash flooding, wildfire, and other emergency alerts beginning in August.

The recent flash flooding prompted Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck to collaborate with the Larimer County Emergency Telephone Authority [LETA] and post sign-up links on the Assessor’s website.

Property owners and other community members can sign up for these alerts through LETA911. In addition to LETA another link to the National Flood Insurance Program, FloodSmart.gov is also on the assessor’s website with important information on the National Flood Insurance Program. Residents who live in flood-prone areas can find more information on flood insurance through NFIP.

Since natural disasters often result in property damage or loss, the Larimer County Assessor is often among the first on the scene to safely examine property damage. The Larimer County Assessor believes every resource tool should be available to help residents protect their property and lives.