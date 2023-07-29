Lincoln Center New York City, Fort Collins 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

New York State Governor Nelson Rockefeller was responsible for America’s premier performing arts center, Lincoln Center, showcasing in America and worldwide where Fordham University also has a campus.

The City of Fort Collins followed in Gov. Rockefeller’s footsteps by building its performing arts called Lincoln Center in Northern Colorado near Cheyenne, Wyoming.

During this Summer’s Solstice on June 21st, Fordham University alumni and their guests entered the famous Denver status symbol Brown Palace Hotel downtown as the hotel’s Music Director, John Kite’s hired, entertained Fordham alumni and hotel guests alike.

The Fordham crowd assembled in the Lodo and Larimer Rooms for the last leg of the national grand tour called The 2023 Denver Presidential Welcome Reception for Fordham University’s 33rd president, Tania Tetlow, and her entourage.

Madam President Tetlow is the university’s first non-Jesuit and first female president as was her prior status at Loyola University-New Orleans, another Jesuit University like Fordham University, the Jesuit University of New York City.

Denver freelance lifestyle, fashion, and product photographer Michael Olmsted snapped like the Fordham crowd were Beverly Hills or Hollywood celebrities hosted by Creative Artists Agency bigwig Kevin Huvane, a fellow Fordham alumnus.

The only gold anniversary Fordham alumni at the affair were Fort Collins resident John Burke, Fordham College at Rose Hill, and Emzy Veazy III, Fordham College at Lincoln Center. These came together to talk about show business.

Burke spent 30 years in Italy in show business, academia, and high culture. He mentioned to Veazy had a movie script and other writings unpublished.

Veazy mentioned Kevin Huvane and advised Burke to get a Beverly Hills literary agent.

The two discussed how Fort Collins and New York City had a Lincoln Center performing arts center.

One wonders if the City of Fort Collins and Burke would work on some particular entertainment event project together and benefit from exposure to the presence and involvement of Fordham University at Lincoln Center.