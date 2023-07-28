Mannheim Steamroller Announces 2023 Christmas Tour

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tickets are on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry! The hallmark tour will stop at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado on November 14. “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis.

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.” Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at BudweiserEventsCenter.com and are available for purchase in-person at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center.