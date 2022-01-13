Loveland Launches 76th Valentine Season with Love in the Air and Mail!

Send Your Valentines From Loveland or Head to the City for the Sweetheart Festival, to Get Married, Lock Your Love, Enjoy Wine, Beer and More

In Loveland, the nation’s Sweetheart City, valentine season starts now. The Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Visit Loveland, and partners have unveiled details and plans for the 76th year of the valentine program including the Valentine Re-Mailing Program, Sweetheart Festival, group wedding, valentine beer, wine and coffee, love locks, and the Sweetheart City Race. All activities and events happen in the first two weeks of February.

“This is a very special year for Loveland and this amazing program. Going into the second year of this pandemic, there is no greater time to help spread love, joy, and unity when people need it most,” said Mindy McCloughan, president of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce. “Our designs and verses this year reflect Loveland’s desire to share this honored tradition with the world and show that love is the greatest gift we can give or receive. Let’s work together to spread even more joy, happiness, and love this valentine season.”

Loveland’s Valentine Re-Mailing Program

The 2022 official Loveland valentine card, collector’s stamp (also known as a cachet) and postmark have been announced. The collector’s stamp and postmark will be stamped on every piece of mail that comes through the program. Loveland receives around 100,000 valentines from all 50 states and 110 countries across the world through its Valentine Re-mailing Program, the largest program of its kind. Sponsors & Volunteers handstamp the collector’s stamp and postmark onto each individual valentine that comes through the city.

2022 collector’s envelope artwork, remailing program deadlines announced

The 2022 collector’s envelope artwork was designed by Corry McDowell. It includes the following verse written by Jeani Bork: “All around our Sweetheart City, Hearts are on display. Symbols of our vision for world-wide Love. Where every day is Valentine’s Day.” McDowell also crafted the 76th-anniversary postmark.

To get this special collector’s envelope artwork and the special 2022 postmark, send your pre-addressed, pre-stamped valentines in an enclosed, larger 1st Class envelope. Then send this envelope to Postmaster – Attention Valentines, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998. Once received, valentines will be removed from the larger envelope and stamped before being re-mailed to its intended recipient.

All international-destined mail must be received in Loveland by February 2, all U.S.-destined mail to states outside of Colorado must be received by February 7, and all Colorado-destined mail must be received by February 9 to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day. Northern Colorado residents can drop off their valentines now through February 9 at the following Loveland locations during normal business hours:

Loveland Chamber of Commerce, 5400 Stone Creek Circle

Mueller Pye & Associates CPA, LLC – 762 W. Eisenhower Blvd.

Independent Financial – 935 N. Cleveland Ave.

Aims Community College – 104 East 4th St.

Barnyard Vet & Pet Supply – 806 14th St SW

Participants are encouraged to send their valentines to Loveland as soon as possible.

2022 valentine card on sale

The 2022 card was designed by Chris Bierdeman. The watercolor card design features the word love in multiple languages, surrounding a globe, with the words, “Sending Love Around The World. Happy Valentine’s Day From The Sweetheart City.” The valentine card verse written by Cindy Mast is:

“From the Sweetheart City around the lake come valentine wishes for you to take. May love and joy head out your way from the heart of Colorado on Valentine’s Day.”

Valentine cards can be purchased online at loveland.org for $7 (which includes the card, printing, processing, and postage), and for $4.50 at the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Loveland Visitors Center, The Bottled Olive, Colorado Coffee Company, Loveland King Soopers locations, Loveland Museum & Gallery, Rowes Flowers, all Loveland Safeway locations, Turquoise & Tangerine, Loveland Walgreens, and Walmart locations. All cards purchased through loveland.org will automatically go through the remailing program.

Valentine Season Events & Experiences

The Loveland Sweetheart Festival

Feb. 11 -12, 2022

Spend Valentine’s Day at the free Loveland Sweetheart Festival in the Foundry Plaza in downtown Loveland. Bring the family or your sweetheart for free fun including a Special Effects Light Show, LIVE entertainment, Palace of Sweets, Kids zone oversized building bricks, games and activities, Tunnel of Love, interactive art projects, Loveland Pub and Beer Hall, Food Trucks, Sweetheart Classic 4-miler and Little Miss Valentine and Little Mr. Cupid contest. The festival is an extension of Loveland’s 76+ year history in the nation’s Sweetheart City. The festival features something for everyone – families, couples, beer, and chocolate lovers, running lovers, art lovers, and forever loves. Open 5-9 pm Friday, February 11 and 1-9 pm Saturday, February 12. Valentines.visitloveland.com

Loveland Lights at Chapungu

February 1-14, 2022

Chapungu Sculpture Park in Centerra will be lit up in red and pink lights and sweetheart-themed decor to light up the park. Similar to Loveland Winter Wonderlights, the lighting displays will be free and open to the public from 5-9 pm every evening.

Valentine Group Wedding

February 14, 2022

What could be more romantic than saying “I do” on Valentine’s Day in the Sweetheart City? Now more than ever, celebrating love and connection is needed. Loveland, Colorado is known for being the best place in the country to celebrate Valentine’s Day. To honor love, My Big Day hosts an annual wedding where couples get married or renew their vows with a special custom ceremony and romantic touches, making for a memorable Valentine’s Day. The 2022 location is in front of the LOVE love lock sculpture at the Visitors Center. Details will be available on the wedding website ValentinesDayInLoveland.com .

2022 Sweetheart Classic Race

February 12, 2022

The Sweetheart Classic is a staple race in the Loveland community taking place from 2:30 – 3:30 pm Saturday, February 12 in Downtown Loveland on 4th Street. When on the course, participants will enjoy diverse terrain and views, from downtown out to River’s Edge Natural Area. Runners can bring a sweetheart and participate together or single runners can be on the lookout for that future running partner.

Lovely Valentine Libations

2022 Loveland Valentine Wine

Sweet Heart Winery in Loveland has produced the Loveland valentine wine – a Valentine’s Day 2022 special edition 2020 malbec. Once again, the wine label is designed by local Loveland artist Billie Colson. This year’s Valentine offering is a 2020 Malbec from Yolo County, California – the winery’s favorite Malbec region. Aromas of plum and vanilla greet the nose, followed by blackberry and cocoa on the palate. Hang in there for the smooth, lingering finish. There will be 1,600 bottles of this wine available in February at Sweetheart Winery.

2022 Loveland Valentine Beer

The Loveland Chamber of Commerce partners with Grimm Brothers Brewhouse to produce The Bleeding Heart, the official Loveland valentine beer. The 2022 valentine beer is the Peanut Butter Cup with chocolate and peanut butter flavors.

The Loveland Chamber of Commerce partners with Grimm Brothers Brewhouse to produce The Bleeding Heart, the official Loveland valentine beer. The 2022 valentine beer is the Peanut Butter Cup with chocolate and peanut butter flavors. 2022 Loveland Valentine Coffee

The Loveland Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Top of the Lake Coffee and Linger Coffee to produce the 2022 official Loveland valentine coffee. The Sweetheart Blend for 2022 is a beautifully roasted coffee flavored with toasted almonds and spice. It will be sold at the Visitors Center.

Elevations Credit Union is the official Loveland Valentine Re-Mailing Program sponsor.