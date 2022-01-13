Today’s Weather: 1/13/22

A mix of clouds and sun. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|25
|46
|31
|Berthoud
|0
|24
|48
|29
|Fort Collins
|5
|25
|47
|35
|Greeley
|2
|22
|44
|28
|Laporte
|0
|23
|52
|38
|Livermore
|10
|41
|52
|31
|Loveland
|2
|22
|46
|31
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|42
|47
|26
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|12
|43
|51
|29
|Wellington
|0
|30
|48
|35
|Windsor
|0
|23
|44
|31
|*As of December January 13, 2022 7:25am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment