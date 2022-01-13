Today’s Weather: 1/13/22

Today 
4% / in

A mix of clouds and sun. Winds light and variable.

Tonight
4% / 0 in

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 25 46 31
Berthoud 0 24 48 29
Fort Collins 5 25 47 35
Greeley 2 22 44 28
Laporte 0 23 52 38
Livermore 10 41 52 31
Loveland 2 22 46 31
Red Feather Lakes 7 42 47 26
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 12 43 51 29
Wellington 0 30 48 35
Windsor 0 23 44 31
*As of December January 13, 2022 7:25am

