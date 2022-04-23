Loveland’s July Fourth Festival Returns to North Lake Park

The City of Loveland Parks & Recreation Department has announced the return of the City’s July Fourth Festival at North Lake Park this summer. Programmed activities will occur throughout the afternoon, starting at 3 pm and ending with a fireworks show over Lake Loveland around 9 pm.

“We are very excited to bring back one of Loveland’s most beloved holiday traditions with a festive day of celebration capped with an extraordinary firework show. After two challenging years, we know our community is looking forward to joining together for a celebration of independence and community,” said Kerry Helke, Parks & Recreation’s senior recreation coordinator and department representative.

Activities at North Lake Park will kick off at 3 pm on Monday, July 4. The Kids Zone Play Area and vendor booths will be in the west parking lot near the playground and will include the Parks & Recreation Mobile Recreation Trailer, giant building blocks from Everblock, a face painter, balloon artists, a climbing wall, the Buckhorn Train operated by the Lions Club, food trucks and dozens of vendors.

Live music at the Hammond Amphitheater will occur between 3 – 9 pm including performances by Wood Belly, Creole Stomp, and Loveland Concert Band as the final performance. There will be a beer garden on the upper field looking down onto the Amphitheater stage from 3- 8 pm. A 32-team Cornhole Tournament will begin at 4 pm, adjacent to the beer garden with a cash prize for the first and second-place teams.

The Children’s Bike Parade will return with an altered route this year, staying on the south side of 29th Street. The parade will loop around the playground and go north of the duck pond and end with riders going in front of the stage to get cheered on by the crowds. Prizes for the parade will include most festive bike, best costume, and crowd favorite. A map will be available closer to the event.

The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:17 pm. Angel Light Pyrotechnics will be responsible for the launch; the display is expected to be similar to past shows at North Lake Park. The fireworks will launch from the Swim Beach at North Lake Park over Lake Loveland and will be viewable from North Lake Park and Dwayne Webster Park.

Larger than normal crowds are expected this year and patrons are encouraged to use rideshare apps and utilize the designated drop-off and pick-up locations on 29th Street. Businesses and community groups interested in sponsorship opportunities and vendor booths are welcome to apply. The application is located on the webpage. Full event details, including an FAQ document and maps, will be available in the coming weeks through the webpage LovGov.org/July4th and both Parks & Recreation and City of Loveland social media.

The Parks & Recreation Department provides access to health, wellness, community, and quality of life for Loveland residents and visitors. Its mission is to provide effective, efficient, and high-quality leisure facilities, sites, services, and programs through the three pillars of parks and recreation – conservation, health & wellness, and social equity – to make a positive impact on the community. For more info, visit cityofloveland.org/parksrecreation