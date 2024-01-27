Maddy O’Neal to Perform at Aggie in March

By Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

For fans of Griz, Manic Focus, Late Night Radio, Marvel Years, and SoDown — this is a must-see show!

Maddy O’Neal has been catching the eyes and ears of music fans worldwide with her tasteful versatility and mixing style. Hailing from Denver, CO, Maddy O’Neal has carved out her niche in the always-changing and diverse electronic genre. Maddy’s rock n’ roll family roots and growing appetite for old-school hip-hop give her a sound that sets her apart from other artists.

This versatility, paired with her meticulous ear and effortless mixing style, allows Maddy to connect with her audience. Self-taught – Maddy incorporates influences from the entire spectrum. Maddy’s productions and original sets are full of melodic overtones, driven basslines, and jazzy hip-hop. Laying her heart and soul out every time she hits the stage, her undeniable passion gives her a massive appeal that any music junkie can relate to.

Maddy O’Neal has been seen at Electric Forest, Camp Bisco, Summer Camp, Summer Meltdown, Red Rocks (x2), and many more. Her touring resume is long and accomplished by supporting such artists as Pretty Lights, Big Gigantic, The Floozies, Cherub, SunSquabi, Manic Focus, Russ Liquid, etc.

Look for Maddy O’Neal to continue to push through the electronic music genre!

Maddy O’Neal

w/ Duffrey

Aggie Theatre

Friday, March 8, 2024

Doors: 8pm | Show: 9pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

Advance: $20 / Day of Show: $25 (+fees)