Michael Jennings & The Honest Truth to Come to the Aggie

With special guests Grant Sabin and the Juke Joint Highball, The Wendy Woo Band

Michael Jennings & The Honest Truth will be playing at the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now HERE. Advance: $15 / Day of Show: $18 (+fees)

The truth is Michael Jennings & his band are a blues-rock band from Fort Collins and the honest truth beyond that? Well…they’re pretty damn good.

The Honest Truth are unique in the sense that while managing to capture their own signature sound, they also have a wide variety of influences, such as heavy rock bands like Soundgarden and Black Sabbath to classic folk and blues artists like Neil Young and Lightnin’ Hopkins. The melodies and lyrics within their songs are heavily inspired by the world of blues and folk, but then take a deep dive into psychedelic reverb and tube distortion and top it off with Jennings’ howling vocals to create a new, heavy sound that still manages to feel classic.

Jennings and his band have toured nationally since 2019, shared bills with acts including Scott H. Biram, J.D. Pinkus, and Matt Woods, and played renowned stages and festivals including the Mishawaka Amphitheater and Telluride Brews & Blues.