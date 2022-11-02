Bon Appétit Week Serves Up 10 Days of Culinary Creativity in Downtown Fort Collins

Savor & sip unique, limited-time-only menu specials at nearly 30 restaurants

Get your taste buds ready for a tantalizing taste experience! Renamed Bon Appétit Week, the Downtown restaurant community has launched its second annual restaurant week. From Friday, November 11 – Sunday, November 20, twenty-seven (27) participating businesses are creating one-of-a-kind featured menu specials that you won’t want to miss. These exclusive offers can only be sipped and savored for a limited time, so make your plans now! Featured menu specials were released on DowntownFortCollins.com on Tuesday, October 25.

Introduced in 2021, Bon Appétit Week has a new look for 2022 but continues to highlight culinary creativity and the transformation of imaginative ideas into delicious and mouth-watering dishes and drinks. This promotion, organized by the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority (DDA), shines a light on this resilient, hard-working, and creative group of businesses.

Alan Jantzen, owner of Silver Grill Cafe said, “The Silver Grill Cafe is proud to support Bon Appétit Week! This is a great opportunity for us to support the dining culture in our beautiful Downtown Fort Collins. Bon Appétit Week is a fantastic way for us to create something exciting for our guests and challenge our chef, Nate, to create something special which fits with our style of scratch cooking goodness. Bringing the restaurant community together to do unique foods is a great testament to how unique our downtown really is. Our downtown has such a great collection of wonderful restaurants, we hope everyone will come to dine downtown and celebrate our love of food and community!”

Familiar restaurants join the list of participants, as well as restaurants new to Downtown Fort Collins including Ace Gillett’s Lounge & Supper Club, Ben & Jerry’s, Bistro Nautile, Blanchard Family Wines, Blue Agave Grill, Coopersmith’s Pub & Brewing, CopperMuse Distillery, FoCo Cafe, Ginger and Baker, Locust Cider, Mugs at CSU, Mugs Old Town, Philippe French Bistro & Bakery, Restaurant 415, Rodizio Grill, Silver Grill Cafe, Social, Stuft a Burger Bar, The Emporium: An American Brasserie, The Melting Pot, The Reserve by Old Elk Distillery, The Still Whiskey Steaks, The Yeti Bar & Grill, Union Bar & Soda Fountain, Uno Mas Taqueria, Vatos Tacos & Tequila, and Walrus Ice Cream.

Philippe Boutinet, the owner of Philippe French Bistro and Bakery, said, “We are thrilled to be a part of Bon Appétit Week and can’t wait to bring a little bit of France to Downtown with our Duck Confit Cassoulet.”

Don’t wait, make your reservations now. Bon appétit!

About the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority

Created in 1981, the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority uses tax increment financing to stimulate redevelopment in the central business district and focuses on projects that have benefits for the entire community. In 2020, the DDA developed a Business Marketing Communications Program; this program continues and evolves traditional promotions that add vibrancy and vitality to the Downtown district.