Northern Colorado’s Best Burger and Milk Shake — Stuft Burger Bar

Stuft Burger Bar at 210 S College Ave, in Fort Collins, advertises itself on its website as “Best Burger Bar in Fort Collins.” After a three-day craving for a milkshake, I decided it was time to try it.

The restaurant opened in Old Town in 2010. After 13 years, the burger restaurant has built an excellent reputation for service and great food.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

My visit was no exception.

The first item on the list was, you guessed it, a milkshake. I went for strawberry. For $9, the tall milkshake came in a big glass mug, a huge straw, extra milkshake alongside a separate mixing cup with a giant spoon.

What could go wrong with this goodness? The answer is absolutely nothing. It was fantastic.

If strawberry isn’t your thing, endless flavors, mix-ins, and toppings are on the menu.

Second on the list was one of their famous burgers. Stuft adorns a creatively-presented menu of options for your burger. If you’d prefer something simple, each table has a build-your-own burger order list, complete with a pencil.

I ordered the Texas Two Step burger, which featured sweet and spicy bacon, jalapenos, aged cheddar, a beef patty, sliced tomato, and lettuce. The burger was presented with care — and it was fresh. The sweet and spicy bacon was unique — and to die for.

Since that heart-stopping goodness wasn’t enough, I also ordered (3rd on my list) a plate of Parmesan fries. The fries were served hot and tossed with parmesan. They were served with sides of Ketchup and Ranch. In fact, they were so great — I ordered two!

The experience at Stuft was better than expected, and I had high expectations based on this restaurant’s history and reputation in Fort Collins.

The service was fast, the food was exceptional, the presentation was as expected, and the order was accurate.

Stuft Burger Bar gets an A!

Visit Stuft’s website at stuftburgerbar.com.