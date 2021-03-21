Not Your Usual Art Gallery – Sanderosa!

Perhaps because she’s an artist herself, Nancy Sander had a vision. She knew a number of established artists with a large body of original work were loathe to part with their originals.

Enter Giclée (zhee-clay) high quality digital prints, exact reproductions of original art on archival paper/canvas done with HV resistant inkenabling art collectors to acquire high quality pieces previously unavailable to the public.

And local artists can pay a very reasonable monthly fee to have their artwork displayed with shelf space available for sculpture. If you’re a monthly patron of display space there is no commission on the sale of your artwork!

Nancy also offers art restoration, frame repairs, sizing and resizing and many additional services.

In addition to Giclée, artwork, photography, handmade jewelry, and silk floral arrangements, currently on display is the work of the following 3 local artists: Outdoor Photographer Jim Coker, Upcycle Artist Steve Pastore and Illustrator and Painter Ross Mieir.

Visit soon at:

Sanderosa Art Gallery

3101 Kintzley Court

(driving north on 54G look for the Statue of Liberty on the right)

Laporte, CO 80535

707-218-0211

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11am to 5pm