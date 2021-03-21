Public Input Sessions to be Held by Clearview Library District

The Clearview Library District Board of Trustees will hold two public input sessions on Tuesday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 24 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm to gather input on the district’s draft facilities plan.

Each session will take place virtually through Zoom. Those interested in participating can register to receive a link by visiting the Clearview Library District’s website posted below.

The Board of Trustees have been working to develop a data-driven plan over the course of the past six months for the district’s future based on community feedback. The plan consists of short and long term action items that will address facilities needs as a result of the district’ significant growth.

The Board is urging the public to come and learn about all of the areas the Board explored as well as provide input on the final recommendations for future library facilities.

“We’re excited about all of the possibilities the district has for moving forward in this area and solving our space challenges,” said Board of Trustees President Kendra Adams. “We’re working hard to balance meeting all of our community’s needs and making smart financial decisions,” Kendra said.

For more information regarding the public input sessions, including where to register, visit: https://clearviewlibrary.org/event/4989998 and https://clearviewlibrary.org/event/4990011 or call 970-686-5603