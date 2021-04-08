Off the Hook Arts Presents 2021 Spring Garden Series 

Welcoming JAMkeyJAM as the 2nd Garden Series Concert on April 24, 2021

Off the Hook Arts presents this year’s second Garden Concert Series with the contemporary flavored JAMkeyJAM’s twist on traditional Nepal music. Join us outdoors at The Lyric on April 24th from 1:30 to 3:30 PM for the opportunity to experience world-class tabla and sitar musicians Nabin Shrestha, Bijay Lal Shrestha, and others.

JAMkeyJAM is a musical concept started by two young & talented musicians who explore both traditional and contemporary Nelpalese music. The idea is to make the thousands of years of old classical ragas and Nepali traditional & folk music fit in today’s world without killing its essence; all while JAMkeyJAM delivers in their own unique style. It is about perpetuating a tradition that exists since time immemorial.

Off the Hook Arts’ Garden Concert Series is a first step back into the world of live music with effective safety precautions put in place. Social distancing guidelines and mask requirements will be strictly adhered to during this event. The Lyric will be hosting this event so food and drinks will be available throughout the concert.

Tickets are $30 for a single ticket and $50 for a duo. Guests can buy tickets at https://offthehookarts.org/ event/garden-concert-series- jam-key-jam/

Garden Concert Series Schedule

DeVotchKa: April 10th

JAMkeyJAM: April 24th

Duo Equilibrio: May 8th

Colorado Cello Quartet: June 5th

Trio Encuentros: July 10th

Carpe Diem String Quartet: August 7th

The Mestas-Teppa “VG” Duet: September 11th

Sherefe: October 9th

For more information about Off the Hook Arts and the Garden series, visit https://offthehookarts.org/gardenseries/