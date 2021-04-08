Off the Hook Arts Presents 2021 Spring Garden Series 

Welcoming JAMkeyJAM as the 2nd Garden Series Concert on April 24, 2021
Off the Hook Arts presents this year’s second Garden Concert Series with the contemporary flavored JAMkeyJAM’s twist on traditional Nepal music. Join us outdoors at The Lyric on April 24th from 1:30 to 3:30 PM for the opportunity to experience world-class tabla and sitar musicians Nabin Shrestha, Bijay Lal Shrestha, and others.
JAMkeyJAM is a musical concept started by two young & talented musicians who explore both traditional and contemporary Nelpalese music. The idea is to make the thousands of years of old classical ragas and Nepali traditional & folk music fit in today’s world without killing its essence; all while JAMkeyJAM delivers in their own unique style. It is about perpetuating a tradition that exists since time immemorial.
Off the Hook Arts’ Garden Concert Series is a first step back into the world of live music with effective safety precautions put in place. Social distancing guidelines and mask requirements will be strictly adhered to during this event. The Lyric will be hosting this event so food and drinks will be available throughout the concert.
Tickets are $30 for a single ticket and $50 for a duo. Guests can buy tickets at https://offthehookarts.org/
Garden Concert Series Schedule
DeVotchKa: April 10th
JAMkeyJAM: April 24th
Duo Equilibrio: May 8th
Colorado Cello Quartet: June 5th
Trio Encuentros: July 10th
Carpe Diem String Quartet: August 7th
The Mestas-Teppa “VG” Duet: September 11th
Sherefe: October 9th
For more information about Off the Hook Arts and the Garden series, visit https://offthehookarts.org/gardenseries/
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Sparge Brewing Food Trucks Tues, 4/6 - Sun, 4/11
970-372-2780
Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily
(970) 999-5712
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Be the first to comment