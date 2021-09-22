Outstanding New Photography Book Weld County: 4,000 Square Miles of Grandeur, Greatness & Yesterdays

Angelina Hunter | northfortynews.com

In anticipation of its 25th Anniversary, the Weld Community Foundation commissioned Colorado’s renowned nature photographer John Fielder to produce a “coffee table book” on present-day Weld County and its history. After 4 years of hard work, this new book is now available. It features more than 130 clear and vibrant images of farms and ranches, the Poudre, Platte, and St. Vrain rivers, the grasslands and Pawnee Buttes, old towns and buildings, and wildlife. It also showcases “Then & Now” photographs of historic Weld County along with historian Peggy Ford Waldo’s text.

Rand E. Morgan, CEO of the Weld Community Foundation stated, “As is the case with healthy growth, we know our community is on the cusp of dramatic change in the coming years. This book captures and celebrates the beauty of the county we know and love as it’s seen today.”

Weld County: 4,000 Square Miles of Grandeur, Greatness & Yesterdays

by Photographer John Fielder and Historian Peggy Ford Waldo

Publication date: September 2021 — available now

160 pages, 175 photographs and historical text

Price: Hardcover: $45.00 (discounts available over 10 copies)

Order at: johnfielder.com