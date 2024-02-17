Perfecting Hot Fried Chicken: Dave’s Hot Chicken in Fort Collins Hits the Mark

What started as a small pop-up concept in a parking log in East Hollywood in 2017 has quickly expanded to an international franchise, and there’s a location in Fort Collins.

According to whatnowdenver.com, Franchisees Jason Beld and Marc Rogers made the quest to open a location in Northern Colorado.

In our series of reviews of Northern Colorado Chicken eateries, we are putting Dave’s Hot Chicken to the test.

The location at 1700 S College Avenue, in Fort Collins, is inviting, with a bar and plenty of seating.

The menu is simple. It only has four meal choices.

I ordered the choice with the most variety, Dave’s #3 — One Tender and one slider with fries. The piping hot meal comes with sliced bread, pickles, and Dave’s sauce. The slider comes with kale slaw, pickles, and Dave’s Sauce.

When you order a Dave’s Hot Chicken meal, you “choose your heat.” I’m a spicy chicken lover, but I also dislike being uncomfortable after my meal. So, I went with “Hot.” I was slightly uncomfortable. But not “unhappy.”

I don’t regret ordering what I did, but Hot is Hot! Thankfully, I requested a strawberry milkshake to cool down the heat.

After eating my first Dave’s Hot Chicken, I see what the craze is about! It’s a beautiful fresh chicken meal, served hot! And it’s not tiny. Sliders are usually too small for me. I like a MEAL. This slider was not!

A meal for two was $45 with a milkshake. The atmosphere was casual and inviting. I could picture myself sitting on the large patio on a warm day with a beer.

Dave’s Hot Chicken gets an A!

For more information, visit their website at daveshotchicken.com.