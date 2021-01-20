Photo of the Week: Red Fox Staredown

Stare down with a curious red fox at Poudre Canyon. Photo credits - Bear and Steve Den.

Here is our second “Photo of the Week.”

This photo comes from Bear and Steve Den of a curious red fox at Poudre Canyon. Steve said that the fox wanted a staredown and that he blinked first.

With improved cell phone capabilities, everyday life is ever more documented, and some photos are worth sharing. Your photo might capture a moment in time of scenery, a wildfire, your friends or family, or “man’s best friend.”

We’d like to run a “Photo of the Week” submitted by our readers.

No prizes will be given. And we reserve the right to make subjective judgments sometimes based on the timeliness of current events.

Submit your (one) photo, including a caption, your name, and your location, to yourphotos@northfortynews.com.

