Poets, Quiltmakers, Gardeners, Bakers, and More Invited to Compete for “Best in Show” Status at Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — Along with exciting concerts, livestock competitions, rodeos, and annual State Fair fun, the 152nd Colorado State Fair is calling all Colorado artisans, photographers, winemakers, inventors, gardeners, and many others to enter its General Entry, Fine Arts and Special contests.

The competitions are an opportunity for Coloradans to showcase their hobbies and talents, from artistic paintings or quilts, to local crops and gourmet food creations. Competitions are open to both hobby and professional artists and creators. Contests are now accepting submissions. Most online deadlines are July 17, 2024, check specific competition for details.

Local artists of all ages can submit art for the Commemorative Poster Competition to be considered for the 2025 Colorado State Fair. The winning poster will receive $1,500 in prize money and $500 for the State Fair’s purchase of the artwork, which might be used to promote the 2025 State Fair. The top three posters will be displayed at the 2025 Colorado State Fair.

The Colorado State Fair Fine Arts Competition is one of the longest-running contests at the fair, providing artists from around Colorado to feature their finest works. The competition has expanded to include eight categories, in 2D and 3D art. In addition, any art created by generative artificial intelligence will be judged under the Digital Art category and use of any AI software will need to be explicitly stated.

Pantry competitions include cakes, candy, canned fruit or vegetables, yeast or quick breads, pickles, preserves, pies and more. Exhibitors who compete in at least twelve different Pantry Divisions are eligible to earn the title of “Royalty of the Kitchen” or “Youth Kitchen Royalty” for those who are 9 and under. The fair also hosts a hobby wine, commercial wine, craft beer, and homebrew competition.

Farm and Garden divisions include produce — like broccoli, cabbage, corn, peppers, tomatoes, and gourds — as well as fruit, herbs, field crops, and baled hay. The competitions even include “Nature’s Oddities,” such as Most Misshapen Fruit or Oddest Vegetable.

The special contests categories range from Funniest Pet Photo to a Pet Rock Competition. The special contests also include a chocolate chip cookie baking competition sponsored by King Arthur Flour, where home bakers are asked to bake beautiful and delicious desserts. Creations will be judged on appearance, creativity, and taste.

Coloradans can also submit creations and fees online. The general entry office is open in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 10 to July 17, 2024, (closed June 19th in observance of Juneteenth) at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. Experts in each category will judge items, and winners will be revealed on the first day of the Fair.

General Entry and Fine Arts categories:

Amateur Art

Arts and Crafts

Beer and Wine

Dolls

Agriculture Mechanics

Fine Arts

Floriculture

Needle Arts

Pantry

Porcelain Art

Quilts

Farm and Garden

The Special Contests categories:

Poetry

Coloring for all ages

Pet Rock

Funniest Pet Photo

Commercial Wine

Hobby Wine

Craft Brew

Homebrew

More Information on each category, including specific entry requirements, can be found here.

Competition winners will be showcased during the entire 11 days of the 2024 Colorado State Fair, from August 23- September 2, 2024, in the Creative Arts and Fine Arts buildings. Visit the Colorado State Fair website for additional details.

About the Colorado State Fair: The Colorado State Fair is an annual event held in Pueblo, Colorado that creates an entertaining, inspiring, and educational inter-generational experience highlighting the preservation, promotion, and exposition of our State’s vibrant and diverse agriculture, industry, and culture.