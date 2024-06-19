Rally 5: Superior Crafted Eats in an Inviting Atmosphere

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

Rally 5 Crafted Eats & Bar at 2310 E Harmony Rd in Fort Collins has garnered positive reviews for its diverse menu and inviting atmosphere.

That’s great! But is it good food and does it have excellent service? Absolutely!

I particularly enjoy the casual dining experience, with many other people (in reviews) praising the friendly and accommodating staff.

I have eaten at Rally 5 a few times, ordering different things. My most recent visit was no exception.

The restaurant offers a variety of American dishes, with popular items including Onion Rings, Crispy Fries, Baja fish tacos, and Fajita Bowls.

My food fair on this “go-round” was Cauliflower Wings, the Baja Tacos, and the Fork & Knife.

The wings were better than many Chicken wings I have had elsewhere. The Cauliflower was moist, and the sauce was perfectly juicy. They came out piping hot!

The Rally 5 Baja Tacos were presented beautifully with fries and green chile to dip or drench in. The food was unique and fresh.

And the Fork & Knife is an exciting twist on a Green Chili burger. The burger comes with a knife on top, topped with green chile and cheese on a bed of fresh fries, and served open-face. I ate every bit!

The atmosphere is noted for being comfortable and family-friendly, with options for outdoor seating available.

Rally 5 is also pet-friendly, making it convenient for pet owners. Additionally, they provide takeout and delivery services, enhancing accessibility and convenience for many customers.

The restaurant maintains a solid reputation with high ratings across multiple platforms: 4.6 on Google, 4.5 on Restaurantji, and four on Tripadvisor.

Reviews often highlight the quality of the food, the extensive beer and cocktail selection, and the overall enjoyable dining experience.

Visit rally5streeteats.com for more information or to view their menu.

Be sure to check out and support this local restaurant. You won’t be disappointed!