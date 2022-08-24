Rising Appalachia Playing Three Shows in Colorado in Early September

By Jonson Kuhn | New SCENE

Get ready and get set because world-traveling folk sister-duo Rising Appalachia is rising to the occasion for three shows in Colorado at the beginning of September. Aside from their next festival appearance at Park City Song Summit on September 5, you can catch them in Fort Collins at New Belgium Brewing on September 1, in Boulder at The Colorado Chautauqua on September 3, and in Buena Vista at the Surf Hotel on September 5.

These folk-based siblings incorporate their Appalachian roots and global influences into their music and performances on stage with skilled banjo, fiddle, guitar, and more. But it’s not just great music they’re offering, the sisters are passionate about using their platform to influence activism as they work closely with many social, environmental, and human justice groups.

The band just recently released an incredible folk rendition of James Blake’s “I Need a Forest Fire.” They also recently performed an unforgettable set for NPR’s Tiny Desk that, if you’re into folk music at all, is guaranteed to be the best thing you watch all week.

For more information or to follow the band more closely, check them out at risingappalachia.com or facebook.com/RisingAppalachiaMusic.