Today’s Weather: 8/25/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|63
|89
|58
|Berthoud
|0
|62
|87
|59
|Fort Collins
|0
|58
|87
|60
|Greeley
|0
|61
|90
|58
|Laporte
|0
|59
|86
|60
|Livermore
|0
|61
|82
|58
|Loveland
|0
|65
|86
|61
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|51
|70
|53
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|57
|86
|60
|Wellington
|0
|60
|87
|58
|Windsor
|0
|60
|88
|58
|*As of August 25, 2022 7:45am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment