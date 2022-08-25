Today’s Weather: 8/25/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 4 63 89 58 Berthoud 0 62 87 59 Fort Collins 0 58 87 60 Greeley 0 61 90 58 Laporte 0 59 86 60 Livermore 0 61 82 58 Loveland 0 65 86 61 Red Feather Lakes 0 51 70 53 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 57 86 60 Wellington 0 60 87 58 Windsor 0 60 88 58 *As of August 25, 2022 7:45am