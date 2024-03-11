Root Shoot Malting Earns Three Medals at this Year’s Malt Cup Competitions 

For the sixth year in a row, Root Shoot Malting has brought home awards from the Malt Cup, hosted by the Craft Maltsters Guild.

The sixth annual competition, hosted by the Craft Maltsters Guild , is the only internationally recognized competition for the craft malting industry. This year, Root Shoot took home two Gold Medals for its Light Munich and Wheat Malt and a Bronze Medal for its Pale Malt. This is the Malthouse’s 11th medal since the competition’s inception.

Led by the 5th generation family behind Colorado’s Olander Farms, Root Shoot has supplied exemplary craft malt to breweries and distilleries across the US since its founding in 2016. The malthouse continues to invest in state-of-the-art malting technology, expanding capacity and building upon its efficiency while maintaining its commitment to sustainable agriculture and quality malt.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by the Craft Maltsters Guild for the 6th year in a row,” said Todd Olander, Root Shoot farmer and founder. “We take so much pride in our homegrown, sown and malted grains. It is truly a labor of love and we take pride in each step of the process.”

Root Shoot Malting is a 5th-generation family farm and craft malthouse that supplies the Rocky Mountain region with craft malt and grains. Founded by the Olander family in 2016, the farm is committed to the regenerative agriculture movement.

Root Shoot harvests barley, wheat, rye, and corn to give craft brewers and distillers a high-quality taste in every glass. Located on the Olander Farms’ 112-acre farm in Loveland, Colorado, and approximately 1500 leased acres, Root Shoot is working to ensure that farmland remains available to grow grains for the beers and spirits of tomorrow through its conservation easement with Colorado Open Lands.

“Using our own grain to produce this whiskey is our way of bringing the expression of Colorado agriculture to the community and telling the Root Shoot story,” explains Olander. “From our grain to your glass, Root Shoot has supplied numerous breweries and distilleries with award-winning grain. We have been able to share our passion with beer and spirit lovers across the country.”

Find the craft maltster online at rootshootmalting.com