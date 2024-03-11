Root Shoot Malting Earns Three Medals at this Year’s Malt Cup Competitions 

For the sixth year in a row, Root Shoot Malting has brought home awards from the Malt Cup, hosted by the Craft Maltsters Guild.
Root Shoot Malting, the Colorado-based craft malthouse supplying the craft beer and distilling industries, earned three medals last month at the prestigious 2024 Malt Cup.
The sixth annual competition, hosted by the Craft Maltsters Guild, is the only internationally recognized competition for the craft malting industry. This year, Root Shoot took home two Gold Medals for its Light Munich and Wheat Malt and a Bronze Medal for its Pale Malt. This is the Malthouse’s 11th medal since the competition’s inception.
Led by the 5th generation family behind Colorado’s Olander Farms, Root Shoot has supplied exemplary craft malt to breweries and distilleries across the US since its founding in 2016. The malthouse continues to invest in state-of-the-art malting technology, expanding capacity and building upon its efficiency while maintaining its commitment to sustainable agriculture and quality malt.
“It is such an honor to be recognized by the Craft Maltsters Guild for the 6th year in a row,” said Todd Olander, Root Shoot farmer and founder. “We take so much pride in our homegrown, sown and malted grains. It is truly a labor of love and we take pride in each step of the process.”
Root Shoot used its homegrown malt to produce its limited release Root Shoot American Single Malt Whiskey (50% ABV), which debuted in August 2023. Since then, it too has earned multiple medals including a Gold Medal at the prestigious New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. This award-winning Root Shoot Whiskey incorporates 100% Colorado-grown and malted grain sourced and malted by sustainability-minded craft maltsters.
Root Shoot Malting is a 5th-generation family farm and craft malthouse that supplies the Rocky Mountain region with craft malt and grains. Founded by the Olander family in 2016, the farm is committed to the regenerative agriculture movement.
Root Shoot harvests barley, wheat, rye, and corn to give craft brewers and distillers a high-quality taste in every glass. Located on the Olander Farms’ 112-acre farm in Loveland, Colorado, and approximately 1500 leased acres, Root Shoot is working to ensure that farmland remains available to grow grains for the beers and spirits of tomorrow through its conservation easement with Colorado Open Lands.
“Using our own grain to produce this whiskey is our way of bringing the expression of Colorado agriculture to the community and telling the Root Shoot story,” explains Olander. “From our grain to your glass, Root Shoot has supplied numerous breweries and distilleries with award-winning grain. We have been able to share our passion with beer and spirit lovers across the country.”
Find the craft maltster online at rootshootmalting.com.
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment