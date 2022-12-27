Save the Date Veteran Event

Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based Veteran & Family Resource Hub, will host their 4th Annual “Vet Connect” Regional Event on Saturday, April 8, 2023, 10 am – 1 pm at Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland.

This free opportunity is for Veterans to connect with other Veterans for camaraderie and fellowship in a comfortable environment. It’s also a chance to learn what resources are available to them. There will be no speakers, nothing to sign up for, and nothing to purchase. Refreshments will be served.

Family members and active military are encouraged to attend.

For more information 720-600-0860 or email Resource@QualifiedListeners.org.