Today’s Weather: 12/26/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 10 42 41 23
Berthoud 0 42 46 28
Fort Collins 11 41 44 26
Greeley 1 41 42 20
Laporte 6 44 45 33
Livermore 11 40 42 36
Loveland 11 40 44 29
Red Feather Lakes 15 40 42 36
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 12 41 45 33
Wellington 0 42 43 29
Windsor 2 41 42 22
*As of December 26, 2022 10:00am

