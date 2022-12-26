Today’s Weather: 12/26/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|10
|42
|41
|23
|Berthoud
|0
|42
|46
|28
|Fort Collins
|11
|41
|44
|26
|Greeley
|1
|41
|42
|20
|Laporte
|6
|44
|45
|33
|Livermore
|11
|40
|42
|36
|Loveland
|11
|40
|44
|29
|Red Feather Lakes
|15
|40
|42
|36
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|12
|41
|45
|33
|Wellington
|0
|42
|43
|29
|Windsor
|2
|41
|42
|22
|*As of December 26, 2022 10:00am
