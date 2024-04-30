Shumei International Institute Will Celebrate 22 Years in Crestone with May Event

On Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, the Shumei International Institute (SII) will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its Sacred Earth Center in Crestone. The theme of this year’s event is “Honoring our Past and Blessing our Future.” All events are free to the public and do not require an RSVP. Please arrive early to allow ample time for parking, as all events start promptly at the times listed.

Saturday, May 18th at 3 pm Shumei hosts a Taiko performance with Sensei Steven Tokunaga, a founding member of Makoto Taiko in Pasadena, CA. We are delighted to have Sensei Steven Tokunaga performing with members of our own local Shumei Crestone HIKARI Taiko.

Following taiko at 4 pm on Saturday, Shumei is excited to offer a special panel discussion from long-time Crestone residents and active members of the community. The panel discussion on Saturday entitled: “Honoring our Past, and Envisioning our Future” will seek to examine the history of the founding of “Modern” (post-mining era) Crestone / Baca and to discuss what our community has done well, not so well, and solutions that could offer residents and visitors alike a better future. Doug Beechwood and Adam Kinney will moderate the panel.

Following the panel discussion at 5:45 pm, Tamao Koyama Kaicho Sensei will lead the traditional World Peace Prayer Sampai. The Shumei International Institute is very honored to have Tamao Koyama Kaicho Sensei, from Shumei’s headquarters in Japan, joining this year’s anniversary celebration. We request that people be seated in the sanctuary by 5:30 for this service. Shumei centers from around the world join us in simultaneously chanting during this special Sampai to focus on a world free from poverty and strife. “Sampai” literally means “going to a higher place” and is Shumei’s term for its prayer services. Sampai services involve chanting and the sharing of Jyorei, a spiritual healing practice whose intent is healing, purification, spiritual transformation, and… happiness!

Sunday’s program begins with the anniversary Sampai starting at 10:30 AM. Once again Tamao Koyama Kaicho Sensei, will lead us in chanting and sharing the healing light of Jyorei during this Sampai. Following the Sampai Tamao Koyama Kaicho Sensei will deliver a keynote speech. Immediately following Sampai, SII will offer a complimentary lunch to the community as an expression of our gratitude. Guests are invited to visit Shumei’s Natural Agriculture garden and the art gallery for self-guided tours from 12:30 – 5:00 PM on Sunday.

Following lunch on Sunday at 2 pm, join us for an afternoon discussion with Hanne Strong: Reflecting on a 20-year association with Shumei. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Shumei’s NGO status with the United Nations. Before the grand opening of the Crestone Center in 2002, Maurice & Hanne Strong suggested to Shumei’s then President, Hiroko Koyama, that Shumei obtain NGO status with the UN. They felt Shumei’s philosophies could benefit the UN community. In July 2004, Shumei received Special Consultative Status with the UN and has carried out programs and projects since then.

Alice Cunningham, Shumei International’s Executive Director of International Affairs, will lead a discussion with Hanne Strong, founder of the Manitou Foundation, as they reflect on the last 20 years of cooperation and friendship. The discussion will include Hanne Strong’s special bond with Ms. Hiroko Koyama and their shared focus on youth, the environment, seed saving, and UN initiatives from Hiroshima to Copenhagen and beyond.

For more information, visit Shumei International Institute at www.shumeicrestone.org or call 719-256-5284.