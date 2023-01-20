Singer-Songwriter Christopher Morse Exhibits Vulnerability in Engaging New EP “Covering Old Scars”

Christopher Morse Discovers How To Find Closure and Heal Wounds in Country Folk EP Covering Old Scars.

Colorado-based singer-songwriter and folk artist Christopher Morse is releasing his second EP, Covering Old Scars, on February 17. An EP tackling self-doubt and anxiety, Covering Old Scars is composed of four unique and vulnerable songs highlighting Morse’s songwriting abilities. Recorded at Cinder Sounds Studios in Longmont, CO, Covering Old Scars was produced by John Mcvey and mastered by Grammy-award-winning mastering engineer David Glasser. The EP seeks to be a sonic continuation of Morse’s first EP, Escape, and has the commercial viability of pop music while combining elements of folk, country, and Americana.



“Always Been You,” the first single off of Covering Old Scars, was inspired by the marriage of one of Morse’s friends. After witnessing their wedding, he began to wonder what his friend’s relationship may have been like had the couple met each other earlier in life. Would the couple have found their way back to each other had their relationship failed in their youth? This experience had Morse asking himself if any of his past relationships could have worked out had they given it a second chance. The song became an ode to the one that got away and perfectly set the stage for the story the EP sets out to tell. Songs like “Never had,” which further dives into Morse’s unresolved relationship, “Silver Lining,” a song about finding happiness and stability in uncertain times, and “Help Me Out,” a vulnerable song dedicated to Morse’s mental health and struggle with anxiety, Covering Old Scars takes listeners on an emotional journey toward finding closure when all hope seems lost.

Morse began his musical journey when he was only ten years old. He began touring with the American Boychoir School, and it was during this time he fell in love with singing. While on tour, he performed at Carnegie Hall, a renowned music venue in New York, and became a strong singer and a captivating performer. After discovering John Mayer’s Room For Squares, Morse began to learn the guitar for the first time. This transformative experience inspired Morse to write his lyrics and melodies. Before long, he was playing his original music in local coffee shops. He gradually expanded his reach to playing in larger venues across the United States, including The Tin Angel in Philadelphia, PA, and Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, NY. Morse continues to connect with audiences across Colorado through his passionate and heartfelt performances.