Skerryvore: The Together Again Tour

Skerryvore will be performing The Together Again Tour at The Armory (armoryfoco.com) in Fort Collins on September 22; doors are at 6 pm and the show starts at 7pm. Tickets in advance cost $26 and day of show tickets cost $28.

Together for 15 years, this multi-talented group from Scotland’s West Coast has traveled the world bringing their unique musical blend of fiddle, accordions, pipes and whistles, guitar, and vocals – all underpinned by driving bass, drums, and keys to concert halls, clubs and major festivals and has built up a large following wherever they appear. Skerryvore’s music embraces many influences and genres – encompassing folk, traditional, rock, Americana, and even the many shades of jazz!

Just like the rest of the world, Skerryvore’s plans for 2020 disappeared, including the planned 15th-anniversary concert, which was to reunite musicians and friends who have shared Skerryvore’s journey on the grounds of the stunning Inveraray Castle.

The band explored, developed, and then presented alternative performances possibilities – including live streaming and virtual performances. They also produced and recorded, from home, their latest single ‘Everyday Heroes’ – aided by a variety of musicians from across the country. The song reached #1 in the official Scottish charts. To date, they have raised several thousand pounds for NHS staff and charities.