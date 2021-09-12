Business Owners Expand Skills and Connect with Entrepreneurs

Since 1963, National Small Business Week is held annually to recognize the contributions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. This year, National Small Business Week is September 13 – September 17, 9 am to 11 am at Front Range Community College in the conference room of the Longs Peak Student Center.

In collaboration with this national event, the Larimer Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Loveland Business Development Center will host free half-day boot camps for local entrepreneurs.

“This year’s celebration of small businesses is more important than ever,” said Jean Runyon, vice president of FRCC’s Larimer Campus. “There are more than 30 million small businesses in the US. Local businesses are responding to the pandemic with ingenuity, perseverance, and resilience. These businesses are significantly contributing to our recovery—both locally and nationally.”

Bootcamp topics will include:

StartUp Smart

Marketing Mastery

Financial Tracking

Human Resources and Talent

Attend one or attend them all!

The bootcamps will take place at a variety of times and locations around Fort Collins and Loveland. Registration and full details for Small Business Week activities are available at lovelandbusiness.com or larimersbdc.org.

The week’s activities will conclude with a Small Biz Resource Fair. “Small business owners who attend will have the chance to network with economic development professionals, chambers of commerce, financial experts, workforce consultants, and many more,” said Mike O’Connell, director of the Larimer SBDC. “They’ll get to meet key people who can help them take their business to the next level.”