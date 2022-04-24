Sparta Sports & Entertainment Returns to the Budweiser Events Center with Army VS Marines 13

Sparta Sports & Entertainment returns on April 30, to the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch with this unique mega-event, Army VS Marines 13. Come witness the epic thrill ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat as they feature warriors who will battle in Boxing, Kickboxing, and MMA, all in one night!

Tickets went on sale Friday, February 25, and will be available for purchase at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, or in person, at the OCR Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center. Groups of 10+ can call 970-619-4122 for discounted ticket information.

This is a night of combat sports you won’t want to miss. Visit spartase.com, or follow Sparta Sports & Entertainment on Facebook and Instagram (@sparta_s_e) to stay up to date with Sparta’s ever-growing roster and schedule of events.

Sparta is an entertainment company that has been promoting the world of combat sports for over 10 years in Colorado, and other states throughout the country. Sparta features highly touted athletes in Boxing, Kickboxing, and Mixed Martial Arts. Recently, Sparta has expanded into the world of live music, bringing its next-level production to new demographics. You can find boxing, kickboxing, martial arts, live music, festivals, and other entertainment, as well as see Sparta folks holding it down in the local community with several events that give back (Shoes for Kids, Christmas Crusade, etc.). For upcoming events and info visit spartaSE.com.

The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, opened in 2003 and is owned and operated by Larimer County. The Ranch consists of the Budweiser Events Center, the Mac Equipment, INC. Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, the First National Bank Exhibition Halls, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts more than 2,000 events annually and is home to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. For more information, visit TREventComplex.com.

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Corporate Partnerships. All divisions are in place at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, a 7,200-seat multi-purpose venue that is home to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.