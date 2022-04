Registration is Open for Baseball and Soccer in Wellington

Registration for Baseball (Age 4 T-Ball, Coach Player Pitch, Modified T-Ball, Start Smart Baseball) and Soccer is now open. Please follow the link below to register and see all the activities we are currently offered through Wellington Parks and Recreation.

If you have any questions please reach out to the Recreation office by phone at (970) 568-7410 or by email at recreation@wellingtoncolorado. gov , or in the office Monday through Friday from 1:00 pm- 5:00 pm.