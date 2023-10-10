Spellbound: This is Halloween!

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Fort Collins Symphony presents an Evening of Boo-tiful Music

You are invited to usher in the season of Halloween with a spooky and spellbinding music performance by your Fort Collins Symphony (FCS). Maestro Wes Kenney and the FCS musicians will work their magic at the Spellbound Halloween concert at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center. This frighteningly fun concert for all ages features contemporary and classical Halloween favorites. Members of Fort Collins Comic Con, Fort Collins Ghost Tours, and Fort Collins Ghostbusters will be on hand to provide extra chills, thrills, and photo ops.

Spellbound, the second annual FCS Halloween pops concert, includes music that ranges from Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Phantom of the Opera, The Witches of Eastwick, and the Monster Mash to the classical favorites of Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain, Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre, Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, J. S. Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor (think scary organ music), and more! The FCS is joined by ghost storyteller Shane Sheridan and vocalists Patty Goble, Nicole Asel, and John Lindsey.

A special treat: the premiere of The Raven, the FCS newly commissioned work by Colorado composer Morgan Denney based on Edgar Allen Poe’s iconic poem.

Tickets and more info:

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 7:00 PM Mountain Time

Where: The Fort Collins Lincoln Center: 417 West Magnolia Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Cost: Adult: $32, Student/Child: $12

Tickets and more information: FCSymphony.org/Halloween

About the Fort Collins Symphony:

The Fort Collins Symphony has been an integral part of Northern Colorado’s cultural fabric since 1923, when visionary violinist Editha Todd Leonard established the Fort Collins Community Orchestra. In 1950, conductor Will Schwartz revitalized the ensemble and transformed it into the fully-professional Fort Collins Symphony that we know today. The FCS is led by Maestro Wes Kenney, now beginning his 21st season as the orchestra’s Music Director and Conductor.

The Fort Collins Symphony Season is dedicated in memory of John E. Roberts. FCS Season sponsors are Arts Without End, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, National Endowment for the Arts, Dr. Ed Siegel, and Dr. Peter Springberg.

Spellbound Halloween sponsors are Fort Collins Ghost Tours, Juszak Realty, Mary and Paul Kopco, and Paul Wood Florist.