Spirit Hound Distillers Partners with Planet Bluegrass for Iconic Colorado Festival Experience Sweepstakes

Enter now to win a weekend getaway to scenic Lyons for the 2022 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

Spirit Hound Distillers announces the launch of its “Spirit Hound Colorado Festival Experience” sweepstakes, giving spirits and music lovers a chance to win the ultimate weekend getaway in Lyons, for the 2022 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival on August 12-14. Between now and June 30, enter to win one of three awesome prizes at select retailers throughout Colorado and online at spirithounds.com/festival2022.

One randomly selected winner will receive the grand prize: two weekend passes for the 2022 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, lodging at nearby WeeCasa Tiny House Resort (a 5-minute walk to the Planet Bluegrass festival grounds), and a VIP tasting package from Spirit Hound Distillers, including two bottles of spirits and a private tour and tasting at the distillery with Spirit Hound Co-Founder and Head Distiller Craig Engelhorn.

Spirit Hound produces award-winning, hand-crafted spirits and cocktails made with Colorado ingredients and will host the tour and tasting prize at its Lyons-based tasting room located just over a mile from the festival grounds. The Folks Festival, headlined this year by Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, takes place within walking distance along the beautiful St. Vrain river at Planet Bluegrass.

For over 30 years, Planet Bluegrass has been redefining the musical festival by creating exceptional experiences that protect our planet through environmental leadership and a strong community. Live music fans will love the iconic scenery of the Planet Bluegrass fest grounds and the laidback atmosphere of the mountain town.

“The partnership between Spirit Hound and Planet Bluegrass is a natural fit. We are two Colorado-loving organizations with a passion for building quality experiences in Lyons,” says Spirit Hound Founder and Head Distiller Craig Engelhorn. “We’re excited to bring people together in our beautiful backyard for live music, great spirits, and an unbelievable view of the mountains.”

Lodging for the grand prize weekend getaway is provided by WeeCasa and nestled along the banks of the St. Vrain river. WeeCasa offers over a dozen eclectic tiny houses of different shapes and sizes for a unique and cozy getaway or a super convenient place to crash after a show at Planet Bluegrass.

In addition to the grand prize of a full weekend getaway with lodging, a first-place winner will receive two single-day passes for the 2022 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival and a VIP tasting package from Spirit Hound Distillers, including two bottles of spirits and a private tour and tasting at the distillery. A second-place winner will win a VIP tasting package from Spirit Hound Distillers, including two bottles of spirits and a private tour and tasting at the distillery.



