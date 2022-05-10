The Fort Collins Trolley is Ready to Roll in 2022

The Fort Collins Trolley will, once again, ride the rails up and down historic Mountain Ave between City Park and Old Town. After a winter of maintenance and track updates, the 1919 and 1922 restored streetcars will be operating on weekends and holidays–April 30 through September 25–noon to 5 pm. No reservations are required. The streetcar is the original electric vehicle. Its riders are immediately transported back to early twentieth-century urban life as they step into the steel and wood Birney Safety Car.
After passengers board and take a seat on the reversible bench seats, the trolley belts out its signature “Clang, Clang” and travels at speeds up to 15 MPH up and down the tree-lined boulevard. Do not expect to go unnoticed as you feel the breeze blowing through the open windows. You will see current-day cell phones pointed in your direction, capturing a photo of the nostalgic sight. Also, flex your wrist and prepare to wave as if you are in a parade while the trolley passes smiling civilians on the street. Spark up a special occasion for family, colleagues, or a classroom with a private trolley charter.
The Birney Cars are available as charters for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and other private parties on any day of the week. Email fcmrs1919@gmail.com for rates and scheduling. The Fort Collins Trolley is operated by the Fort Collins Municipal Railway Society, an all-volunteer organization that relies on donations to keep history on “the track.”
