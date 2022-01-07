Spring Semester Tickets Now on Sale at Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center

After a successful return to live entertainment in the fall, Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center (UCCC) announces its upcoming Spring 2022 semester lineup, with all tickets now available for purchase at UCStars.com.

The spring semester offers theater-goers a unique mix of returning favorites, world-renowned vocalists, and the return of musical performances to the UCCC stage, including the national premiere of a popular Dreamworks movie-turned-musical.

“It was incredible to see our community and dedicated patrons return to the theater this fall,” said Jason Evenson, City of Greeley manager of cultural affairs. “Our team is energized and excited for our upcoming spring lineup, including the unique opportunity to host the premiere performance of Madagascar the Musical. We are truly grateful to every patron, sponsor, and donor for keeping the UCCC a thriving venue for the arts in Greeley.”

Early Ticket Access and Discounts through UCCC Backstage Stars

UCCC Backstage Stars is separate, non-profit organization that offers every member early access to semester performance tickets and the best discounts on UCCC semester shows. Choose from five membership tiers, ranging from a yearly donation of $50 – $500. Discover other exciting, member-only extras at UCStars.com/members and start a membership today.

The Spring 2022 Semester Schedule

The Spring 2022 semester lineup is an exciting mix of returning favorites and premieres. From local radio legends to new musicals and an exciting Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra collaboration honoring of the Queen of Soul, this semester brings a wide-range of talent and excitement to the UCCC stage:

Join legendary, two-time Country Music Awards award winners and Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees, Brian Gary, Todd Harding, and Susan Moore for a night of hysterical comedy and boot-stomping live music.

Fronted by Irishman Darren Mulligan, We Are Messengers makes rowdy music for broken, messy people and points them to Jesus.

Get in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with Irish folk royalty, The High Kings. Fresh from their recent tour and the release of their ninth album, “Home from Home,” The High Kings continue to set the standard for Irish folk bands around the world.

Based on the Oscar-winning film, An Officer and a Gentleman is a timeless love story that celebrates triumph over adversity, featuring an iconic score and classic 80’s favorites.

Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center is proud to host the premiere performance of this brand new family musical experience. Join Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Experience a powerful tribute performance to the “Queen of Soul,” featuring the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra as they accompany the talented Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy award nominee, Ryan Shaw.

Join top-selling singer-songwriting team, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, for an exciting tour through their six decades of popular music.

Developed with leading space industry experts and using special effects, original music, live vocals, magical illusions, and state-of-the-art digital LED screens, the wonders of the galaxy will be explored in dazzling detail while unpacking key ideas of science, technology, engineering, and math.

2022 Sponsors

The Union Colony Civic Center staff is deeply grateful to the Spring 2022 sponsors, whose generous support allows the UCCC to continue in its mission of providing the community with world-class entertainment. The Spring 2022 Semester Sponsors include:

McDonald Toyota

Double Tree Greeley at Lincoln Park

Pioneer Press

UCHealth,

Banner Health

Women’s Clinic of Northern Colorado

Orthopedic and Spine Center of the Rockies

To become a sponsor, please contact Celeste McCorvey at celeste.mccorvey@greeleygov.com or 970-350-9878.

The UCCC, 701 10th Ave., is Northern Colorado’s premier performing arts venue, owned and operated by the City of Greeley. With more than 100 events held per year, the UCCC offers various Broadway musicals, concerts, comedy shows, and many local dance and school performances. Additional Spring 2022 performances and the Fall 2022 lineup will be announced in the coming months.

Visit ucstars.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Connect with the UCCC at facebook.com/UnionColonyCivicCenter.