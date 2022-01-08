Today’s Weather: 1/8/21

Today
Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|24
|39
|14
|Berthoud
|0
|28
|39
|15
|Fort Collins
|5
|32
|41
|17
|Greeley
|0
|21
|37
|14
|Laporte
|17
|42
|43
|17
|Livermore
|21
|33
|37
|13
|Loveland
|10
|37
|40
|15
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|26
|31
|11
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|17
|38
|35
|13
|Wellington
|19
|39
|42
|16
|Windsor
|0
|27
|39
|15
|*As of December January 8, 2022 7:35am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment