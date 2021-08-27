Summer Holds Out with Friday Live Music at New Belgium Brewing

Where were you on Friday, August 20th of this year? If your answer is anywhere other than New Belgium Brewing for Friday Live Music, then your answer is wrong! As the summer winds down and students of all ages find themselves back in school, this live music event was a fantastic way to savor the flavor before fall quickly arrives. It’s important to note that despite New Belgium being a brewery, it’s not just a place for the grown-ups, it offers a kid-friendly environment with games on the lawn and a gift shop inside. I even brought along my eight-year-old daughter (because it’s a brewery after all and I knew I’d need a designated driver!) I’m just kidding, that last part was totally just a joke. The truth is she drinks more than me.

The city of Fort Collins is often voted the best place to live by various polls on the internet and last Friday was a perfect example of why: great people, great landscape, and great beer! Oh, and don’t forget the great music; FOCO based musician ZEMBU (Sarah Pumpian) provided tunes for the evening and the performance was in a word, “electric.” ZEMBU is described as combing “ethereal, warm production with layers of soulful vocals and reflective lyricism that channels listeners to a nostalgic, thoughtful place,” and the description is spot on. Appearing as just a two-piece, my attention was pleasantly caught when they covered Phantogram’s, “When I’m Small” with great success. ZEMBU’s chilled laidback vibes served as the perfect backdrop to the overall dog day afternoon, the kind of summer evening you never want to end, just like a goblet full of cold foaming Fat Tire.

If all of this sounds totally tubular to you, then familiarize yourself with newbelgium.com/visit/fort-collins and stay up to date on all up-coming events.