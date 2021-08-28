Mulberry Connection Breaks Ground in Fort Collins

Construction has commenced on Mulberry Connection in Fort Collins, Colorado. Owned and developed by Comunale Properties, the new two-building development will total 164,200 square feet of Class A industrial/distribution and showroom space located at 3874 & 4036 Redman Dr. Situated on nearly 13 acres immediately off of Interstate 25, Mulberry Connection is expected to deliver shell condition in the summer of 2022.

Executive Director Travis Ackerman with Cushman & Wakefield is leading Project Leasing for the new state-of-the-art, high-image Project.

“We are thrilled to officially kick off construction on Mulberry Connection to provide the Fort Collins market with high-quality space that will fulfill the contemporary needs of today’s users and industries,” said John Comunale, President of Comunale Properties. “The vision for this facility was flexibility and functionality to cater to a broad range of both regional and national tenants in a location that provides direct access to the region’s highest population density.”

The development will be able to accommodate a variety of size requirements across the two buildings ranging from 15,000 square feet to 71,200 square feet in Building 1, 93,000 square feet in Building 2, or 164,200 square feet across the entire Project.

Building 1 will offer 28’ clear height, a building depth of 160’ to accommodate tenant requirements from 15,000 sf, and I-25 frontage for exceptional showroom capabilities. Building 2 will be a state-of-the-art distribution facility offering rare 32’ clear height and a building depth of 200’ to accommodate tenant requirements from 31,000 square feet. The Project offers 0.5 acres of yard or additional vehicle parking, highway visibility, heavy power, dock-high and drive-in loading, ample parking, and efficient traffic circulation.

“Our primary goal is to develop a superior product in an exceptional location to best accommodate tenants in Fort Collins as the region continues to experience explosive economic and demographic growth,” added Josh Heiney, Managing Director at Comunale Properties. “Fort Collins is a highly desirable market to live and do business, but the majority of the industrial product is antiquated. Mulberry Connection will offer tenants one of the only modern, high clear concrete tilt-up industrial facilities in Fort Collins.”

Travis Ackerman said, “Mulberry Connection presents a Class A, regional facility strategically positioned directly off Interstate 25 with highway visibility and unparalleled access to all major Northern Colorado cities. The location is within minutes of downtown Fort Collins, providing businesses with convenient access to the region’s highest labor force concentration and abundant amenities.”

Ackerman continued, “Fort Collins is in great need of a versatile, modern facility that this project offers. The Project’s design and location along the highway will appeal to a range of tenant uses – showroom, research and development, quasi-retail, and, the primary use, industrial/distribution.”