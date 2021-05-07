That Place in Laporte — You Just Gotta See It!

May 7, 2021 Annie Lindgren Art & Lifestyle 0
Photo by Chris Hulett

Angelina Hunter

North Forty News

That Place in Laporte — You Just Gotta See It!

Grand Opening: Saturday, May 15, 12 pm to 3 pm

Photo provided by Chris Hulett

Years ago Chris Hulett had a vision and he began collecting vintage items, original and unique antiques, handmade primitive cabin and farm decor, tools, toys, and various treasures — all boxed and stored until NOW!

Treasures at the Place in Laporte, Photo by Chris Hulett
Treasures at that Place in Laporte

Chris buys, sells, and rents vendor space in his newly expanded storefront right next door to Sanderosa Art Gallery, another new treasure to discover in Laporte. Come check it out — we guarantee you’ll find treasures, some of which you never knew existed!

 

Treasures at That Place in Laporte

Visit soon at:

That Place in Laporte

3101 Kintzley Court, Units P & Q

(driving north on 54G look for the Statue of Liberty on the right)

Laporte, CO 80535 

970-219-9513

Open: Thursday — Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm, Sunday, 12 pm to 5 pm, and when the sign is lit.

Treasures at That Place in Laporte
Grand opening, May 15, at That Place in Laporte

