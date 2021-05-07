Angelina Hunter

North Forty News

That Place in Laporte — You Just Gotta See It!

Grand Opening: Saturday, May 15, 12 pm to 3 pm

Years ago Chris Hulett had a vision and he began collecting vintage items, original and unique antiques, handmade primitive cabin and farm decor, tools, toys, and various treasures — all boxed and stored until NOW!

Chris buys, sells, and rents vendor space in his newly expanded storefront right next door to Sanderosa Art Gallery, another new treasure to discover in Laporte. Come check it out — we guarantee you’ll find treasures, some of which you never knew existed!

Visit soon at:

That Place in Laporte

3101 Kintzley Court, Units P & Q

(driving north on 54G look for the Statue of Liberty on the right)

Laporte, CO 80535

970-219-9513

Open: Thursday — Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm, Sunday, 12 pm to 5 pm, and when the sign is lit.