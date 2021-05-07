Saint Joseph Catholic School Students Receive Flag Flown in Combat

It is not often you receive an American flag flown in combat as a thank you, but that is exactly what Charlie Company of the 1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion sent to the middle school students at Saint Joseph Catholic School.

The flag, along with a certificate signed by the military pilots and their flight crew, certifying the flag was flown during a combat mission in northern Iraq and Syria, was in appreciation for the care packages of snacks, letters, and food the students sent to our troops in October 2020.

“In remembrance of the 9/11 anniversary, our middle school, with the help from our school community, sent eight boxes full of snacks and handwritten letters to Erbil Air Base, Iraq,” said Ms. Jenks, 6th grade teacher. “They even held a dance to pay for postage.”

“It is an honor to have a flag that was flown in a Black Hawk helicopter, and it is incredibly hard to explain how hard that flight probably was,” said Gus O’Daniel, 6th grade. “It means a lot because it is hard to be out on the battlefield and protect our country. I am happy we could give a little support to help get them through.”

It is reported that the troops who received the care packages made it back home safely.