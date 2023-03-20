The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Presents the Alan Kirkbride Memorial Poetry Gathering

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Gather to celebrate “Come Spring, Again” at the Alan Kirkbride Memorial Poetry Gathering on Sunday, April 23, at 2 pm in the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum’s carriage hall. Poets of varied styles are gathering to bring the art of the spoken word to the Cheyenne community and beyond, all in honor of the late Alan Kirkbride’s love of poetry.

Tickets are available for $25 and are limited, so early reservations are recommended. You can purchase your admission tickets online at www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-calendar.