In-N-Out® Loveland Location a Go

The popular restaurant In-N-Out has chosen Loveland as its first Colorado location outside of the Denver metro area.

“Having In-N-Out, a well-known, respected, family-owned business, chose Loveland as part of its Colorado expansion is an honor for our City and our community,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams.

“We’ve been very grateful to hear from loyal Customers in Loveland who let us know they’d like to have their own In-N-Out Burger nearby,” said In-N-Out Burger Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick. “We know that Loveland is a wonderful community, and we very much look forward to serving Customers there, hopefully by the end of the year.”

As the project moves forward, know that the City has heard traffic questions and concerns loud and clear. Like any other approved development within city limits, we can confirm that there is a traffic management plan.

“The City’s goal is to keep our community moving with effective traffic management. In addition to best practices shared by In-N-Out, our team proactively reached out to other Colorado In-N-Out cities for insight to bring to the table,” said City of Loveland Engineer Nicole Hahn. “We thank In-N-Out for being a collaborative partner, creating solutions that will work for our community.”

Throughout the design process, the City of Loveland and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) transportation engineers have worked with the In-N-Out team to ensure the site is designed to manage anticipated traffic flows, especially during the opening day through a separate opening day traffic management plan.

“In speaking with other communities, we learned that opening week traffic volumes tend to be the most impactful. Like large community events, traffic congestion is expected when the restaurant opens, and the In-N-Out team will have traffic control in place to mitigate this rush. City staff will be closely monitoring the traffic flows during the early weeks of operation, and we want to thank the community in advance for your understanding,” said Hahn.

Find cone zone information including traffic closures and detours at lovgov.org/conezone.

Want to know what development projects are being considered? Check out our Current Development Activities Map lovgov.org/cda.