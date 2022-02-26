The Cult Classic THE ROOM with the Star Who Survived the Making of the Film, Greg Sestero Comes to MetroLux 14 Theatres

An Evening Inside THE ROOM featuring a meet & greet, Q&A, a live reading and a screening of the film takes center stage on March 2

An Evening Inside THE ROOM with Greg Sestero comes to MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra in Loveland, CO on Wednesday, March 2. MetroLux 14 Theatres is located at 6085 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, CO 80538.

Fans will get to spend a night with the man who survived the making of THE ROOM. The special evening of the hit cult classic The Room with Greg Sestero, star of THE ROOM and author of THE DISASTER ARTIST, the critically-acclaimed tell-all about the making of THE ROOM that inspired A24’s award-winning film THE DISASTER ARTIST.

There will be a Q & A before the film screening as well as a meet and greet opportunity. Plus, select fans will have the chance to read a scene from THE ROOM with Greg Sestero. The Q&A, live read and Meet & Greet takes place at 6 pm.

The screening of THE ROOM will follow at 7 pm. Tickets are currently on-sale at metrotheatres.com and on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app.

Greg Sestero is the New York Times best-selling author of the Oscar-nominated The Disaster Artist and Co-Star of the cult classic The Room. Greg also recently wrote and produced Best F(r)iends Volume 1 and Volume 2 (Lionsgate) and was recently seen in Netflix’s popular gothic-drama mini-series The Haunting of Bly Manor. His directorial/ horror genre debut, Miracle Valley, is slated for release in 2022. It is the first very first film to ever shoot at Frank Lloyd Wright’s world-renowned masterpiece Falling Water.

Greg’s 2013 memoir “The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made” was published by Simon & Schuster and adapted into a Golden Globe-winning film by Warner Bros and A24. It showcases an all-star cast including James Franco, Seth Rogen, Dave Franco, Sharon Stone, Bryan Cranston, and Alison Brie. The hilarious and heartfelt film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars.