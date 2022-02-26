Curves Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The health club chain designed specifically for women enters its fourth decade of helping members meet their health and fitness goals

Thirty years after the first Curves opened in Texas, women worldwide are still getting stronger and healthier using the innovative Curves circuit of hydraulic resistance machines, spending 30 seconds per station as they complete a 30 minute, full-body workout.

According to JoEllen Amundson, owner of Curves of Loveland, CO, Curves’ overall approach to fitness has stood the test of time. “Krishea Holloway, Curves president and CEO since 2019, has retained both the familiar Curves circuit approach to workouts and the brand’s laser focus on women’s physical and emotional health and wellness,” says Amundson, “while leveraging the latest technology for delivery of Curves’ programs.”

“Gyms and fitness clubs may feel intimidating to a woman just starting out on her fitness journey,” says Amundson. “At Curves, we offer a safe, approachable, comfortable workout solution, with both low and high impact options for the everyday woman regardless of her age or fitness level.” The Curves circuit of hydraulic resistance workout machines designed specifically for women delivers the equivalent of a 90-minute workout in just 30 minutes. Each machine challenges and strengthens one or more specific muscle or muscle group. Between each machine is a metabolic conditioning station that provides the cardiovascular element of the workout. Together, they create an effective, full-body workout. “A coach is always present at the gym to offer ongoing training and accountability to all members,” adds Amundson, “while being part of a local community of Curves women keeps our members motivated”.

“Since hydraulic resistance machines create resistance that intensifies with effort, they are ideal for all fitness levels and ages,” explains Amundson. “As a woman’s strength improves and she is able to push harder against the machines, the machines respond with more resistance, continually challenging the body. Curves leveraged this same science when they created MyCurves On Demand, the Curves at-home workout solution. On days when our members can’t get to the gym, they use a high-quality resistance band at home to work through a series of exercises, guided by videos and virtual coaching. It’s the best of both worlds, even as the pandemic continues to affect our ability and willingness to venture out in public.”

As Curves enters its fourth decade as one of the world’s largest women’s fitness brands, the brand continues to innovate, offering members options that range from woman-centric health, wellness, and nutrition programs to 30-minute specialized workouts that focus on women’s health essentials like cardio fitness, boxing, and balance.

“Regardless of your age or fitness level, make 2022 the year that you prioritize your healthy lifestyle,” says Amundson. “At the gym or at home, join the community of support that is Curves, where women get stronger and healthier – together!”

To learn more about Curves’ unique 30-minute circuit training approach to fitness and the MyCurves on Demand at-home solution, please contact Curves of Loveland, CO, located at 280 E. 29th Street in Loveland at 970-669-9400 or 117500@curvesmail.com or visit Curves.com.

For 30 years, Curves has been a leader in women’s fitness, helping millions of women get stronger and healthier. Curves’ mission is to strengthen women by providing fun, fast, and safe programs to help women reach their health and fitness goals. Curves is one of the largest chains of fitness clubs for women in the world, famous for its 30-minute circuit with a coach that works every major muscle group with strength training, cardio and stretching. Curves Specialty Classes/Circuits focus on providing strength, balance, and flexibility through categories like Balance, Body Basics, Cardio, and Boxing.

The Curves Nutrition & Weight Management Program promotes balanced and sustainable nutrition education designed to help decrease body fat, increase lean muscle mass, and improve metabolism when followed with the Curves workout. MyCurves On Demand brings the Curves trusted 30-minute workout to your own home. Led by real Curves coaches and developed by Curves program experts, MyCurves On Demand is accessible anytime, anywhere on your favorite smart device. MyCurves On Demand + Group Coaching combines the support and accountability of a Curves Coach with the virtual online community of like-minded women. The Curves Health & Wellness Education Series provides members with education on important health topics impacting women of all ages, so they can make improvements for their own health and wellbeing. For more information on any of Curves program offerings, please visit curves.com. For franchising information visit curves.com/team/buy-curves.